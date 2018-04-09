Finisar Co. (FNSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.17 Million

Brokerages expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to announce $310.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. Finisar reported sales of $357.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year sales of $310.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.64 to $29.41 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Finisar from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Finisar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Finisar by 27.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finisar by 103.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Finisar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Finisar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,687. Finisar has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,868.38, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

