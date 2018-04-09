Finish Line (FINL) PT Set at $14.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has been given a $14.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 1st. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen raised shares of Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of FINL opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.80, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Finish Line has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finish Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 144,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Finish Line by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 349,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

