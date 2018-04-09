FinnCap Cuts Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Price Target to GBX 190

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.32) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of ALU stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,404. Alumasc Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.76).

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Andrew Magson acquired 6,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,918.64 ($11,192.42). Also, insider Richard Saville acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($23,462.90). In the last quarter, insiders bought 49,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,347.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

