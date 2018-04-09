Avesoro Resources’ (ASO) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) target price on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a speculative buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Shares of ASO stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.25). The company had a trading volume of 90,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. Avesoro Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($4.03).

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interest in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia. It also has a gold exploration permit in Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc and changed its name to Avesoro Resources Inc in December 2016.

