First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 9,989 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,064,000 after purchasing an additional 368,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $254,765.08, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

