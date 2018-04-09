First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Brokerages expect First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to announce sales of $35.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $32.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $35.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $145.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $153.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDEF shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The stock has a market cap of $580.29, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.86. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $59,654.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $49,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $275,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,393 shares of company stock valued at $193,263. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

