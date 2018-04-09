Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Price

News headlines about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5240035143845 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $580.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.59%. equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $124,036.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393 shares of company stock valued at $193,263. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

