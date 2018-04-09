First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of FR stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,482.47, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 245,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 247,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

