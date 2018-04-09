BlackRock Inc. Has $70.14 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.10% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $70,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2,219.94, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $33,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,947.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $247,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

