First Majestic Silver (AG) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE AG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.24, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.20. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 101,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

