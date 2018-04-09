BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.70 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.89.

TSE FM traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.27. 2,782,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,187. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.19. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

