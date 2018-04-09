First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 131,945 Shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Dean Foods worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dean Foods by 39.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of DF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 895,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,684. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.20, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 131,945 Shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-131945-shares-of-dean-foods-co-df-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.