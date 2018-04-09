Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth about $16,988,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEQ opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.35, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Enbridge Energy Management LLC has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

EEQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-22724-shares-of-enbridge-energy-management-l-l-c-eeq-updated-updated.html.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.