First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Taylor Morrison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2,616.76, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Taylor Morrison has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Taylor Morrison Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

