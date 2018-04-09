First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.35 Million in Terex (TEX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Terex (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Terex by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its holdings in Terex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,924.91, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.18 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.95%. equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,260.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 30,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $1,196,480.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,727 shares of company stock worth $396,941 and sold 49,411 shares worth $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

