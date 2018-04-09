First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 16,492 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HY. Robert W. Baird cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE HY opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,184.82, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.12. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $795.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.30 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.68%. analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $59,481.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

