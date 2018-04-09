Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,697.42, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $726,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/first-trust-advisors-lp-lowers-holdings-in-kaiser-aluminum-kalu-updated-updated.html.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.