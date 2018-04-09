La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of La Quinta worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Quinta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in La Quinta by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

LQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of La Quinta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo cut shares of La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of LQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. 1,545,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,103. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,262.35, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.41 million. La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts predict that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

La Quinta Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

