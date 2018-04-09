First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.47 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 74.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $401,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $54,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $2,752,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $84.00. 187,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1,441.80, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $90.84.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

