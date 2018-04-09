First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (QINC) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:QINC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.83% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

