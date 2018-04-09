Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $78.16. 9,031,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $197,722.34, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

