FirstGroup (LON:FGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.10 ($1.77).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. HSBC reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 90 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 90 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.25) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Tim O’Toole bought 12,740 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £13,886.60 ($19,185.69). Also, insider David Robbie bought 30,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($42,276.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,608.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.13) on Monday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.60 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.13).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/firstgroup-fgp-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.