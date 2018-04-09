Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $66.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus set a $74.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total transaction of $2,356,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,838.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28,859.00, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

