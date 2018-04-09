Five Below (FIVE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Five Below earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0998897270846 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of FIVE opened at $70.70 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $3,922.14, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Five Below to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/five-below-five-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.