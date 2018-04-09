Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Five Below (FIVE) Increased by Analyst

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $70.70 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $3,922.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 164,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 59.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $972,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Five Below (FIVE) Increased by Analyst” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/five-below-inc-five-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-32-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.