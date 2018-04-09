BidaskClub Downgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) to Strong Sell

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 503,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,120. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $600.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.25. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 380.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 391,550 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

