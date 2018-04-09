Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fleetcor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.635914212593 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,028. The company has a market cap of $17,633.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fleetcor has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Fleetcor had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. analysts expect that Fleetcor will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fleetcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fleetcor from $194.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fleetcor from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fleetcor from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Fleetcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

