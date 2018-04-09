FLIR Systems (FLIR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

FLIR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6,972.39, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.44 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

