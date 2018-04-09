Head to Head Review: FLIR Systems (FLIR) vs. MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 0 2 3 1 2.83 MTU Aero Engines 0 1 3 0 2.75

FLIR Systems currently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given FLIR Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 5.96% 14.54% 9.63% MTU Aero Engines 7.54% 24.93% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 3.87 $107.22 million $1.88 26.70 MTU Aero Engines $5.69 billion 1.49 $431.29 million N/A N/A

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats MTU Aero Engines on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

