Flow International Corp (FLOW) Receives $47.20 Average PT from Analysts

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flow International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flow International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flow International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flow International in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flow International in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flow International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flow International by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Flow International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Flow International (FLOW) traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 512,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,167. Flow International has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 and a PE ratio of 1,327.50.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.67 million.

About Flow International

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

