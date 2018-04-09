Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flow International earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7829448397743 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FLOW traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.39. 210,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,328. Flow International has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.67 million.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flow International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flow International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flow International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Flow International Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

