Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its price target upped by FinnCap from GBX 205 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($3.04) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:FLO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.50 ($2.51). 34,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,696. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 196 ($2.77).

In other news, insider Bryce Rowan Nicholas Brooks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £96,800 ($136,819.79).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at FinnCap” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/flowtech-fluidpower-flo-given-new-gbx-215-price-target-at-finncap-updated-updated-updated.html.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of technical fluid power products. The Company operates through two divisions: Flowtechnology, which is geographically split into Flowtechnology UK (FTUK) and Flowtechnology Benelux (FTB), and Power Motion Control (PMC). FTUK and FTB focus on supplying distributors and resellers of industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) products, primarily serving urgent orders rather than bulk offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.