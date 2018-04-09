Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fluor (FLR) Stock Price

News articles about Fluor (NYSE:FLR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluor earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.4795068829528 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fluor has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $7,935.54, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $319,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,312 shares in the company, valued at $17,147,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

