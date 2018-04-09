FNB (FNB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about FNB (NYSE:FNB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FNB earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2001051527882 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of FNB in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FNB in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of FNB in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

FNB stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,260.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. FNB has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FNB will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. FNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $27,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at $339,877.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $86,633. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About FNB

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

