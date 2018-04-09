ValuEngine Upgrades Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) to “Sell”

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOMX. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.93% and a negative net margin of 1,791.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,439.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock worth $39,439.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 952,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 566,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 167,643 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

