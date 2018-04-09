Focused Investors LLC Has $110.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase makes up about 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $110,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nomura set a $115.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

