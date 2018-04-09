Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Major Shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas Sells 17,149,323 Shares

Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 17,149,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $270,101,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FOGO remained flat at $$15.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,769. Fogo De Chao Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $447.01, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fogo De Chao had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Fogo De Chao Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fogo De Chao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fogo De Chao by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fogo De Chao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Fogo De Chao by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fogo De Chao by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.75 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Fogo De Chao in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fogo De Chao from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Major Shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas Sells 17,149,323 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/fogo-de-chao-inc-fogo-major-shareholder-h-lee-equity-fund-vi-thomas-sells-17149323-shares.html.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

Receive News & Ratings for Fogo De Chao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fogo De Chao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.