Ford Motor (F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.78. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr raised Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 36,457,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,947,980. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44,422.07, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $324,831.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,102,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 374,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,177,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

