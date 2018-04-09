FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $115.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $116.10 million. FormFactor reported sales of $128.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $115.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $571.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $612.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $624.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $283,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,618.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 832,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,582. The stock has a market cap of $995.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

