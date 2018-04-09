Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,699,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,607,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $169.62. 3,853,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,960. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $121,155.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

