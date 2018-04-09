Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortis (FTS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2423802505426 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Fortis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 23,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,707. Fortis has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $14,265.17, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Fortis had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

