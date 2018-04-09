Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,995,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 718,800 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 287.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

