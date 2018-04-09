Franco-Nevada (FNV) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franco-Nevada earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1796223349278 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of FNV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 471,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,823. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $12,607.93, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/franco-nevada-fnv-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.