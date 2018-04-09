Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Share Price

Headlines about Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franco-Nevada earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6302381878515 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

FNV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,224. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $64.90 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12,607.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Desjardins reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

