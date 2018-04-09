Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,989 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.57% of Irhythm Technologies worth $58,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 84.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 114,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $7,575,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $10,547,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,452 shares of company stock worth $22,613,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.89. 93,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,415.77, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

