Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,342,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,262,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,048,000 after purchasing an additional 766,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,145,000 after purchasing an additional 709,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $463,908,000 after purchasing an additional 329,971 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $192.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

In related news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $384,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $207,195.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,125.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207 shares of company stock worth $3,219,653 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.35. 1,417,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,632.67, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

