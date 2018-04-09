Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 438,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

HES stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,096.11, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 51,014 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $2,480,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,548 shares in the company, valued at $88,192,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $181,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

