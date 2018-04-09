Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.39% of Terex worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Terex by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Terex by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 450.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its position in Terex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 6,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $237,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $388,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,727 shares of company stock worth $396,941 and sold 49,411 shares worth $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Terex has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $2,924.91, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.95%. equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Terex (NYSE:TEX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/franklin-resources-inc-trims-holdings-in-terex-co-tex-updated-updated.html.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.