Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.72 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,234,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $72.45 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34,490.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

