Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on Franklin Street Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $8.25 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, CEO George J. Carter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

